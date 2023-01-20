Ravens coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta both said Thursday that they expect Jackson (knee) to remain with the team, Hayes Gardner of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rumors have been swirling about Jackson's potential departure from Baltimore, with the 26-year-old scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason after a PCL sprain kept him out for the final month of the 2022 regular season and a playoff loss in Cincinnati. Harbaugh said he "200 percent" wants Jackson in Baltimore for years to come, while DeCosta was a bit measured bust still said the focus remains on signing Jackson to an extension (rather than trading him). If Jackson does return to Baltimore in 2023, it'll be his first time in an NFL offense that isn't either directed or heavily influenced by Greg Roman, who announced Thursday that he's parting ways with the Ravens after four years as their offensive coordinator. Neither Harbaugh nor DeCosta said anything about a timeline for Jackson's recovery from the knee injury or if surgery might be needed.