Jackson (knee) may not suit up again until Saturday, Dec. 24 against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jackson already was slated to miss Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, considering the Ravens listed him as doubtful to play. However, he'll likely sit out Saturday, Dec. 17 in Cleveland, too, as he tends to a sprained PCL in his left knee that he initially picked up last Sunday versus the Broncos. The quarterback was given a prognosis of 1-to-3 weeks to recover from the injury, so it appears he's trending toward the back end of that timetable. As long as Jackson is sidelined, Tyler Huntley will direct Baltimore's offense, with practice-squad elevation Anthony Brown backing him up.