Jackson (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday morning that Jackson "faces an uphill battle" to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals. The quarterback doesn't seem to be progressing as the team hoped after suffering a PCL sprain Dec. 4, and Jackson now has only two more chances to practice before the Ravens' first playoff game. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley sat out Week 18 with a shoulder injury and was limited to non-throwing work during the open portion of Wednesday's practice.
