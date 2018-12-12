Jackson (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

In addition to the good news about Jackson's ankle injury, coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday morning that the rookie will continue to start at quarterback. Joe Flacco (hip) is expected to return for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay as the backup QB, though it isn't out of the question he could play a few snaps, specifically in obvious passing situations. Jackson's ability to practice without any restrictions suggests he should have his usual mobility Sunday.

