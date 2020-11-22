Andrews recorded five receptions on seven targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against the Titans.

Andrews delivered several big plays in the contest, highlighted by a 31-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter. He also tacked on additional receptions of 30, 15 and 14 yards, serving as a deep threat for the Ravens throughout the game. The effort marked the first time that Andrews logged a reception of greater than 20 yards since Week 4. He'll draw a matchup against the Steelers in Week 12, a defense that limited him to three receptions for 32 yards in their first matchup.