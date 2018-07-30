Ravens' Mark Andrews: Misses another practice
Andrews (undisclosed) isn't practicing Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie third-round pick previously missed some time at the beginning of training camp and has now sat out each of the last four days. The Ravens have described it as a muscle tissue injury, declining to elaborate on the location. Regardless of the exact ailment, Andrews is off to a bad start in his bid to secure a role at a crowded position group. Incumbent starter Nick Boyle and rookie first-round pick Hayden Hurst are competing for the starting job, likely leaving Andrews, Maxx Williams, Vince Mayle and Nick Keizer to battle for depth jobs.
