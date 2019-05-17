Ravens' Miles Boykin: Dealing with hamstring injury
Boykin is nursing a minor hamstring injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how the injury surfaced for Boykin, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue. More information should be available based on the 21-year-old's participation or lack thereof at OTAs next week.
