Boykin (ankle) will be a game-time decision against the 49ers on Sunday, as he'll need to undergo testing in pregame warm-ups before a decision is made on his status, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Boykin is officially listed as questionable for the game. His 54 yards against the Rams in Week 12 were one shy of Boykin's season-high total, which came against the Seahawks in Week 7. If he's able to suit up, Boykin will look to continue his strong play against the NFC West.