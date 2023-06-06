Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Flowers (undisclosed) suffered a minor tweak Tuesday but is expected to participate in mandatory minicamp next week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Flowers appears to have been shut down during Tuesday's practice, and the Ravens are opting to be cautious with their rookie first-round pick. Baltimore has high hopes for the Boston College product, who should play a major role in what is expected to be an improved passing attack that'll feature Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham and Mark Andrews.