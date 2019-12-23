Redskins' Case Keenum: Drawing Week 17 start
Keenum will start at quarterback Sunday against the Cowboys with interim coach Bill Callahan ruling Dwayne Haskins (ankle) out for the Week 17 contest, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
Haskins' rookie season came to the end early in the third quarter of Sunday's 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants, when the first-round pick suffered a left high-ankle sprain. Keenum, who had opened the season as Washington's starter, came on in relief of Haskins for just his second appearance since Week 8, finishing out the loss with 16 completions for 158 yards and a score across 22 attempts to go along with a one-yard touchdown run. Keenum's presence under center shouldn't amount to much of a dropoff, if any, for Washington's pass catchers as the Redskins attempt to score an upset win over the playoff-hopeful Cowboys on the road.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top Week 17 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...