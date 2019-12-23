Keenum will start at quarterback Sunday against the Cowboys with interim coach Bill Callahan ruling Dwayne Haskins (ankle) out for the Week 17 contest, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Haskins' rookie season came to the end early in the third quarter of Sunday's 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants, when the first-round pick suffered a left high-ankle sprain. Keenum, who had opened the season as Washington's starter, came on in relief of Haskins for just his second appearance since Week 8, finishing out the loss with 16 completions for 158 yards and a score across 22 attempts to go along with a one-yard touchdown run. Keenum's presence under center shouldn't amount to much of a dropoff, if any, for Washington's pass catchers as the Redskins attempt to score an upset win over the playoff-hopeful Cowboys on the road.