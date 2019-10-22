Interim coach Bill Callahan suggested Monday that Keenum would remain Washington's starting quarterback at least through the team's Week 10 bye, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports. "That's the direction we're heading in right now," Callahan said, when asked if Keenum would stick atop the depth chart through the bye week.

Shortly after the Redskins' 9-0 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, Callahan indicated that Keenum would retain the starting gig in Week 8 with Washington facing a quick turnaround for its Thursday night matchup with Minnesota. After following up with the media Monday, Callahan now seems to have extended Keenum's leash at least two more games, though an ugly showing versus the Vikings could lead the coach to re-evaluate things. Keenum has completed 66 percent of his pass attempts and owns a 9:4 TD:INT in six appearances, but he's only thrown for four touchdowns over his past four starts and was already pulled from the starting job once in favor of Colt McCoy. At this point, McCoy probably isn't a realistic threat to jump Keenum in the pecking order, but first-round pick Dwayne Haskins should receive another look at some point once the Redskins are convinced the rookie is up to the task.