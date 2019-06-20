Redskins' Colt McCoy: Could win starting job
McCoy (leg) shouldn't be counted out of the quarterback competition, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.
McCoy has been with the team throughout Jay Gruden's tenure as head coach, while Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins are still learning a new system. Despite being limited to rehab work throughout the offseason program, McCoy is on track to practice at the start of training camp in late July. He should still be viewed as the underdog, but it does appear to be a legitimate three-way battle.
