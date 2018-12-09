Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Salvages day with 79-yard score
Crowder caught two of seven targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.
Crowder was on his way to a dud until he took a Josh Johnson pass all the way for a 79-yard touchdown thanks in large part to some sloppy Giants defense. Johnson looked good after entering the game with Washington trailing 40-0, and he's already been named the starter for Week 15 in Jacksonville, which is probably good news for Crowder given how poorly Mark Sanchez played in helping to dig Washington's 40-0 hole.
