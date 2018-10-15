Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Won't practice until Friday, at earliest
Coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Crowder (ankle) won't take the practice field until Friday at the earliest, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Crowder didn't progress beyond rehab of his ankle last week and appears as if he'll have the same regimen until the end of the current one. Gruden's comment indicates Crowder may have to get through Friday's session without issue before he's considered a candidate to play Sunday against the Cowboys.
