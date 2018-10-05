Coach Jay Gruden said Harris will probably start Monday's game in New Orleans if Josh Doctson (heel) isn't able to play, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Doctson aggravated a heel injury during Wednesday's practice and was held out Thursday and Friday. He seems to be trending toward a Week 5 absence, potentially setting up Harris to join Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson in three-wide formations.

More News
Our Latest Stories