Redskins' Maurice Harris: Could start Monday's game
Coach Jay Gruden said Harris will probably start Monday's game in New Orleans if Josh Doctson (heel) isn't able to play, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Doctson aggravated a heel injury during Wednesday's practice and was held out Thursday and Friday. He seems to be trending toward a Week 5 absence, potentially setting up Harris to join Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson in three-wide formations.
