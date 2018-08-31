Kelley took 11 carries for 49 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to Baltimore.

Kelley entered the game after Samaje Perine, who picked up 30 yards on seven carries. With Chris Thompson (leg) and Adrian Peterson already locked in, Kelley is competing with Perine and Kapri Bibbs for what likely will be two roster spots. Kelley's knowledge of the offense and value on special teams should keep him safe, but it won't be out of nowhere if he ends up getting cut.