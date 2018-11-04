Perine is active for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Available on gameday for just the third time in eight games this season, Perine has a chance for his most significant workload of the season due to injuries elsewhere in the backfield. Chris Thompson (ribs) is sidelined, while the only other active running back Kapri Bibbs is suiting up just one week removed from separating his shoulder. On the season, though, Perine has managed just two yards from scrimmage on four touches, so it's difficult to count on much (if any) production behind Adrian Peterson.