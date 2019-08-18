McLaurin (tailbone) was present for practice Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Per Ben Standig of the Athletic, a tailbone issue led to McLaurin being kept out of Thursday's preseason loss to the Bengals, but that was viewed as a precaution. McLaurin's presence at practice Sunday thus opens the door for the 2019 third-rounder to continue his quest to carve out a role Washington's offense to start the coming season. Though listed as a second-teamer on the Redskins' posted preseason depth chart behind Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn, McLaurin's training camp efforts have opened some eyes and the 6-0, 210-pounder has some sleeper potential if he earns a steady share of snaps out of the gate, and in turn develops a strong rapport with whoever starts at QB for Washington.

