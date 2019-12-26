Play

Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Not stretching Thursday

McLaurin (concussion) wasn't present at team stretches prior to Thursday's practice, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

It's difficult for any player to get through the concussion protocol in one week, and another absence from McLaurin on Thursday would put him behind the eight ball for an appearance Sunday at Dallas. Thursday's injury report will reveal whether or not the rookie wide receiver got in any on-field work.

