Redskins' Vernon Davis: Getting better with age
Davis, who hauled in two of his three targets for 20 yards in Week 17's loss to the Giants, ended the season with 43 receptions for 648 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.
When he joined the Redskins two years ago, Davis was an afterthought for many. However, the veteran tight end has found resurgence in Washington, posting 87 receptions for 1,231 yards and five touchdowns over the past two seasons. Davis turns 34 later this month, so retirement questions come with the territory, but there's a good chance he returns for another go around in 2018 given the three-year extension he inked with the team back in March. Davis was able to maintain fantasy relevance throughout the season with Jordan Reed sidelined for 10 games -- a trend that could continue next year given Reed's injury history.
More News
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Collects third touchdown of season•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Two receptions in win•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Posts two catches in defeat•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Two receptions in loss•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Quiet in win•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Set to replace Reed again•
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.