Davis, who hauled in two of his three targets for 20 yards in Week 17's loss to the Giants, ended the season with 43 receptions for 648 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.

When he joined the Redskins two years ago, Davis was an afterthought for many. However, the veteran tight end has found resurgence in Washington, posting 87 receptions for 1,231 yards and five touchdowns over the past two seasons. Davis turns 34 later this month, so retirement questions come with the territory, but there's a good chance he returns for another go around in 2018 given the three-year extension he inked with the team back in March. Davis was able to maintain fantasy relevance throughout the season with Jordan Reed sidelined for 10 games -- a trend that could continue next year given Reed's injury history.