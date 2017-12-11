Brown is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a foot injury.

Brown exited in the second half of Sunday's game and came into the day dealing with Achilles and hamstring injuries. It seems unlikely for the 28-year-old to return given the Redskins are on their way to a blowout loss to the Chargers

