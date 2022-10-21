Kamara rushed 11 times for 49 yards and brought in seven of nine targets for 56 yards in the Saints' 42-34 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Game script helped limit Kamara's rushing touches overall, and he picked up three of his seven catches on the Cardinals' final drive. The versatile veteran also typically found running room at a premium, as outside of his game-long 17-yard rush, he netted just 32 yards on his 10 other carries. Nevertheless, Kamara did out pace backfield mate Mark Ingram by seven carries and now has 19 receptions over the last three games alone, giving him plenty of upside ahead of a Week 8 home matchup against the Raiders a week from Sunday.