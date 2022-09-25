Kamara (ribs) is listed as questionable, but he's expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kamara sat out during the team's Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay due to a rib injury, but he's on track to return Sunday after logging limited practices throughout the week. However, fantasy managers should still confirm his status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If available, Kamara may be limited following his one-game absence, but he'll likely still be a top-tier option against Carolina's poor run defense.