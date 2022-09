Kamara (ribs) is listed as questionable, but he isn't expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kamara was a limited participant Wednesday but didn't practice Thursday or Friday, putting him in serious doubt for Week 2. Backup RB Mark Ingram (ankle) is also questionable, but he's expected to play Sunday, so he'll be in line for a hefty workload as New Orleans top running back.