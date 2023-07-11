Kamara has agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge stemming from his alleged participation in a 2022 incident in Las Vegas, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara had been arrested in February of 2022 on suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, but by agreeing to plead guilty to a misdemeanor his felony charge now vanishes. David Charns of Vegas 8 News reports that Kamara will be required to pay $100,000 to the victim for medical bills and take part in community service. The NFL could still decide to subject Kamara to discipline in the form of a suspension or fines during the 2023 season, but dropping from a felony charge to a misdemeanor could mean his potential punishment will be reduced, if the league does decide on one. Heading into his age-28 season, Kamara looks set to share backfield work with Jamaal Williams and rookie third-round pick Kendre Miller (knee).