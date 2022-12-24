Kamara tallied 20 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown and hauled in two of four targets for 34 yards during Saturday's 17-10 win over the Browns.

Kamara carried the Saints' option rushing attack with versatile quarterback Taysom Hill for the second week in a row. The running back's production benefited from Saturday's blustery weather conditions along with a depleted New Orleans receiving corps, as the team attempted just 15 passes compared to 39 total rushes. Kamara also posted the final touchdown of the game with a four-yard carry late in the third quarter. This score marked the sixth-year back's 72nd touchdown of his career, tying him with wide receiver Marques Colston for the most career touchdowns in Saints history. Kamara has now posted 20 carries in back-to-back weeks for the first time this season, and his added value in the receiving game should ensure him plenty of touches over the final two regular-season games.