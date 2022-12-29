Kamara (quadriceps/personal) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear whether the quad issue or the personal matter is what's preventing Kamara from taking the field Thursday, as it was the latter concern that kept him away from the New Orleans facility entirely Wednesday. Whatever the case, he'll be listed as a non-participant for the second practice in a row, making Friday's session an all-important one in deciding his status for Sunday's game in Philadelphia. If Kamara isn't cleared to play this weekend, the Saints would be left with David Johnson and Eno Benjamin as their available running backs, though the jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill is likely to factor into the equation in some capacity regardless of whether Kamara is available or not.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Sits out first Week 17 practice•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Reaches milestone in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Could be headed for heavy usage•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Tops 100 total yards in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Stifled in Week 13 loss•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday•