Saints' Alvin Kamara: Ruled out for Week 7

Kamara (ankle/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara struggled while playing through an ankle injury last week and picked up a knee ailment somewhere along the way. He was held out of practice each day this week, casting doubt on his status even beyond Week 7. The Saints will turn to Latavius Murray as their lead back Sunday, with Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner on hand in reserve.