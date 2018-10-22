Watson caught all six of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-23 win over the Ravens.

Watson put New Orleans on top late in the second quarter, popping up in the back of the end zone on a play fake for a 1-yard score, Drew Brees' 500th for his career. There has been a good deal of interest in how Ted Ginn's (knee) targets will be divvied out now that the veteran is on injured reserve. Watson is a legitimate candidate. He has caught all 10 of his targets in the two games Ginn has been out, including a season-high six on Sunday. A sometimes-porous Vikings pass defense should provide some quality opportunities next Sunday.