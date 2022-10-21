Olave brought in seven of 14 targets for 106 yards in the Saints' 42-34 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday night.

The rookie led the Saints in receptions, receiving yards and targets in his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion. Olave recorded a 41-yard reception for his longest catch, and he naturally served as a primary target for Andy Dalton on a night when Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) were sidelined once again. Olave now has two 100-yard efforts in his first six career games, giving him plenty of momentum regardless of the availability of his position mates going into a Week 8 interconference home matchup against the Raiders a week from Sunday.