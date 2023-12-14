Olave (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Olave had been questionable heading into this past weekend's game against the Panthers while battling the flu and was limited to four catches for 28 yards and a touchdown on five targets in the Saints' 28-6 win, but the second-year wideout is tending to a new issue during Week 15. He's now been a spectator for both of the team's first two practices of the week, clouding his availability for this Sunday's game against the Giants for the time being. Olave will likely need to return to practice Friday as a full participate to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.