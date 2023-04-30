Williams will be accompanied by 2023 third-round pick Kendre Miller (knee) as the primary contenders for New Orleans' No. 2 running back spot, John Sigler of USA Today reports.

Williams arrived in New Orleans as one of the team's splashiest additions of the offseason, signing with the team after he tallied a career-best rushing season with the Lions in 2022. The 28-year-old's arrival was very significant for the Saints' backfield, as the team lacked a consistent No. 2 running back behind Alvin Kamara for much of last season. Williams' path to a role as the team's secondary rusher is much murkier now that Miller has been added to the mix. The 215-pound rookie out of TCU was a key cog in the Horned Frogs' run to the College Football Playoff last season, accumulating 1,399 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns across 224 carries. Miller will be limited to begin the Saints' offseason program while he recovers from an MCL injury suffered in December. Nevertheless, he is still expected to be cleared for full participation prior to training camp, per Sigler, which could lead to an intriguing positional battle between Miller and Williams. Kamara is also still set to begin trial July 31 after he was charged with conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm stemming from a February 2022 incident. Should Kamara be forced to miss games in the 2023 campaign because of this case, then both Williams and Miller could vie for roles as the Saints' primary rushers.