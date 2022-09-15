Winston (back) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
A sore back was one of the residual impacts of the Saints' Week 1 win in Atlanta for Winston, who so far has logged back-to-back capped sessions this week. Still, coach Dennis Allen told Erin Summers of the team's official site Wednesday that Winston "looked pretty good," and the quarterback sustained his activity level Thursday. Winston has one more chance Friday to potentially return to a full session, after which New Orleans may give him a designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
