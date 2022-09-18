Winston (back) remains questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune also said Friday that Winston would likely be able to play, so it appears the 2015 first-round pick will be suiting up Sunday against his former team despite being limited at practices throughout the week. New Orleans' running back situation likely won't be decided until closer to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but Alvin Kamara, who was a non-participant Thursday and Friday, appears to be in the most in danger of missing Sunday's game. Assuming Winston is available, he'll still have a nice crew to work with, thanks to wideouts Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave.