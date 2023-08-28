Winston completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's preseason finale against the Texans.

Winston continued his strong exhibition play as he prepares to backup Derek Carr (rest) in 2023. The 29-year-old found fellow veteran and former division rival, Jimmy Graham, in the end zone for the Saints' only touchdown Sunday. With Carr slated to start Week 1, Winston carries no fantasy value ahead of the Saints' home opener against Tennessee on Sept. 10.