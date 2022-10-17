Winston (back/ankle) is still not 100 percent, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Despite being active for Week 6, Winston still isn't 100 percent and isn't expected to see the field until he is. New Orleans returns to action Thursday against Arizona, and while Winston may be active again, expect Andy Dalton to continue operating as the Saints' top signal caller, while Taysom Hill garners his usual swiss-army knife role.
More News
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Returns Sunday, but backing up Dalton•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Will dress as reserve in Week 6•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Won't start but could be active•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Limited again Thursday•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Saints' Jameis Winston: Back at practice Wednesday•