Miller (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports

Miller missed the past six games but apparently was close to returning for last Thursday's loss to the Rams. He's unlikely to have a major role in the offense even if he makes it back for Week 17 against Tampa Bay, but the Saints might give him a few more chances Week 18 if they're out of the playoff mix at that point.

