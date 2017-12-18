Saints' Manti Te'o: Solid as starting linebacker
Te'o made seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's win against the Jets.
With normal starting middle linebacker A.J. Klein sidelined with a groin injury, Te'o played every defensive snap for the Saints. Klein was unable to practice at all last week, so it seems at least a decent possibility that he will miss Week 16 as well. If that's the case, expect Te'o to again garner the starting nod in Klein's absence versus a Falcons team Te'o notched 10 tackles against just a couple weeks ago.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.