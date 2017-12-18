Te'o made seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's win against the Jets.

With normal starting middle linebacker A.J. Klein sidelined with a groin injury, Te'o played every defensive snap for the Saints. Klein was unable to practice at all last week, so it seems at least a decent possibility that he will miss Week 16 as well. If that's the case, expect Te'o to again garner the starting nod in Klein's absence versus a Falcons team Te'o notched 10 tackles against just a couple weeks ago.