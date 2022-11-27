Davenport (calf) is active Sunday against the 49ers.
Davenport has been out since suffering the injury Week 9 against the Ravens. After logging limited practices throughout the week, the 26-year-old will return to action, which should be a major boon for the Saints defensive line, especially with Cameron Jordan also returning from a fractured orbital.
