Lutz made all six of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

He'll end the year going 32-of-36 on field goals and 48-of-49 on extra points, making all 15 of his field-goal attempts from inside 40 yards. Lutz has been an elite option at his position all season, and he'll take his accurate leg into the playoffs.