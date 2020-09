Lutz connected on all three of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts in the Saints' 37-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Lutz continued his accurate ways, nailing all six of his kicks in the loss. Through three weeks, he's perfect on six field goal tries and all 10 extra point attempts. A matchup with Detroit in Week 4 should offer plenty of chances for Lutz to keep his hot streak going.