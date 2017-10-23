Saints' Wil Lutz: Two field goals but blocked extra point in Week 7
Lutz made both his field-goal attempts and two-of-three extra-point tries in Sunday's win against the Packers.
Lutz converted on field goals of 28 and 44 yards, but his third-quarter extra-point attempt was blocked. Lutz had some problems with kicks getting blocked early last season but he seemingly remedied the issue as the year progressed. Unless the problem rears its ugly head in future games, owners probably shouldn't worry too much about it, especially with the Saints offense clicking over the last few weeks.
More News
-
Saints' Wil Lutz: Seven extra points in Week 6•
-
Saints' Wil Lutz: Two field goals in Week 4•
-
Saints' Wil Lutz: Converts two field goals in Week 3•
-
Saints' Wil Lutz: Misses first field goal since last November•
-
Saints' Wil Lutz: Perfect through three preseason games•
-
Saints' Wil Lutz: Joined by another kicker•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...