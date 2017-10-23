Lutz made both his field-goal attempts and two-of-three extra-point tries in Sunday's win against the Packers.

Lutz converted on field goals of 28 and 44 yards, but his third-quarter extra-point attempt was blocked. Lutz had some problems with kicks getting blocked early last season but he seemingly remedied the issue as the year progressed. Unless the problem rears its ugly head in future games, owners probably shouldn't worry too much about it, especially with the Saints offense clicking over the last few weeks.