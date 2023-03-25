The Seahawks and Wagner agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Last offseason, the two sides parted ways after 10 seasons together, with Wagner eventually signing with the NFC West rival Rams. He remained a tackle machine in L.A., racking up 140 in 17 games while also recording a career-high six sacks. In his return to Seattle, Wagner likely will team with newcomer Devin Bush in the middle of the defense until Jordyn Brooks recovers from the torn ACL that he sustained Week 17.