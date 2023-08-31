Wagner will call defensive plays for the Seahawks in 2023, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Per Dugar, Wagner is expected to be an every-down player while Jordyn Brooks, who is coming off a torn ACL, may come off the field in clear passing situations to make room for a sixth defensive back. Wagner is 33 years old but has missed just one game since the 2018 season despite playing nearly every snap in that stretch. With an every-snap role ahead, Wagner has a good chance to match the 140-tackle total he posted last season.