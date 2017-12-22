Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Doesn't practice Thursday
Wagner (hamstring) was absent from practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.
Wagner likely has reached the point that all the maintenance in the world can't get him back to the All-Pro form he displayed during the first 12 games of the season. Nevertheless, he's coming off a respectable seven-tackle performance while playing 68 percent of the defensive snaps against the Rams this past Sunday. If the Seahawks opt to make him available Week 16 in Dallas, Wagner will be a key cog in stopping Ezekiel Elliott in his return from a six-game suspension.
