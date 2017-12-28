Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Wagner (hamstring) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wagner was hindered by his hamstring injury in Weeks 14 and 15, logging just 57.5 percent (77 of 134) of the snaps on defense. As a result, he accounted for just 10 tackles (five solo), a far cry from his 9.3 per game from the first 12 outings of the season. On Sunday, though, he looked like his usual disruptive self, notching eight tackles while playing all 76 defensive snaps. If he follows a similar practice regimen to a week ago -- DNP/DNP/FP -- Wagner will be poised to repeat his 12-tackle performance from Week 10 against the same opponent, the Cardinals, in the final game of the regular season.
