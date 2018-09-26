Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Taking it easy with groin injury
Wagner (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wagner missed Week 2's game against the Bears with a groin injury but was able to return Week 3 against the Cowboys and showed no signs of an issue, making eight tackles and two pass breakups in 61 defensive snaps. The veteran linebacker will be an important figure if he plays against the Cardinals on Sunday, since they'll start rookie QB Josh Rosen and may need to lean on RB David Johnson for production.
