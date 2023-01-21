Taylor posted 26 tackles (22 solo), 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a pass breakup over 16 regular-season games in the 2022 season.
Taylor piled up three sacks through the first 10 games, but he stacked up 6.5 sacks over the final six contests. The 2020 second-round pick has averaged 30 defensive tackles over the past two seasons, and he has totaled 16 sacks in that stretch. Taylor doesn't rack up tackles, but he has IDP value in deeper leagues because of his pass-rushing skills.
More News
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Back in Saturday's game•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Sustains neck injury Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Lives in backfield Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Good to go Week 16•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Dealing with illness•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Returns to full practice•