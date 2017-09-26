Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Day-to-day ahead of Week 4

Baldwin (groin) is considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Monday's test results confirmed that Baldwin's groin injury isn't overly serious, although there's no guarantee he'll be available against the Colts. His activity level throughout this week of practice will ultimately be the determining factor, and if he's deemed inactive Sunday, Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett should be candidates for extra targets.