Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Will try to play Sunday
Baldwin (groin) is going to try to play Sunday against Indianapolis, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that Baldwin will be a game-time decision, but Carroll also acknowledged that the wideout looked good at Friday's practice. Baldwin is listed as questionable on the official injury report. Many fantasy owners will be left in a tough spot if Baldwin can't go, as the Seahawks don't play until Sunday night.
